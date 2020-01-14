WL-S building Memorial Wall

Construction of West Liberty-Salem’s Memorial Wall nearly is complete. The idea of Superintendent Kraig Hissong and the board of education, the wall is funded by the school district and, so far, donations of more than $3,000 from families, WL-S classes and the community. The final cost for the wall is projected to be around $13,000. Next steps include individual plaques listing the names of students, staff, children of staff, and WL-S alumni who died in active military service. The school administration and the board hope to include names of all who should be honored and ask that proposed names be emailed to awygal@wlstigers.org. Those who wish to make a donation can make checks out to West Liberty-Salem Local School and note “Memorial Wall” in the memo line.

Construction of West Liberty-Salem’s Memorial Wall nearly is complete. The idea of Superintendent Kraig Hissong and the board of education, the wall is funded by the school district and, so far, donations of more than $3,000 from families, WL-S classes and the community. The final cost for the wall is projected to be around $13,000. Next steps include individual plaques listing the names of students, staff, children of staff, and WL-S alumni who died in active military service. The school administration and the board hope to include names of all who should be honored and ask that proposed names be emailed to awygal@wlstigers.org. Those who wish to make a donation can make checks out to West Liberty-Salem Local School and note “Memorial Wall” in the memo line. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_wls.jpg Construction of West Liberty-Salem’s Memorial Wall nearly is complete. The idea of Superintendent Kraig Hissong and the board of education, the wall is funded by the school district and, so far, donations of more than $3,000 from families, WL-S classes and the community. The final cost for the wall is projected to be around $13,000. Next steps include individual plaques listing the names of students, staff, children of staff, and WL-S alumni who died in active military service. The school administration and the board hope to include names of all who should be honored and ask that proposed names be emailed to awygal@wlstigers.org. Those who wish to make a donation can make checks out to West Liberty-Salem Local School and note “Memorial Wall” in the memo line. Submitted photo