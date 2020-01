On Sunday, Jan. 19 Champaign County Right to Life will hold its annual Prayer and Witness for an end to Roe vs. Wade. It will start at 1:50 p.m., and witness and prayer will follow from 2-3 p.m. on Monument Square. The current rate of abortions in this county is about 33 a year, which is a whole class of pre-schoolers. Right to Life will have signs ready and refreshments afterwards at its office at 122 Miami St., West Front.

Information from Champaign County Right to Life.

