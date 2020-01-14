COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, January 15

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Thursday, January 16

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.

“World War II Memories”: 1 p.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana. Free lecture about the lives of the B-17 and B-24 heavy bomber crews who flew over Europe during WWII.

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Friday, January 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Pajamas & Crafts Day at the Library: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon- 5 pm

Saturday, January 18

Chinese Lunar New Year Party: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-18. Learn about Chinese Lunar New Year, make a craft, hear a story.

Community Breakfast at St. Paris Municipal Building: 9:30 a.m., all ages invited to make library craft

Sunday, January 19

Aviation Archaeology: 2 p.m., Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Free program on discovery of WWII-era aviation crash sites in Champaign County. Museum will be open before and after even.

Monday, January 20

Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and today replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting

Mt Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting in Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Tuesday, January 21

Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Wednesday, January 22

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Tuesday, January 23

Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Friday, January 24

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

Cricut T-Shirt Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.

Woodstock Lions Chicken & Noodle Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock

Monday, January 27

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special session/work session about district’s future and personnel. Action may be taken.

Tuesday, January 28

Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages

Wednesday, January 29

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Thursday, January 30

Tea Tasting and Movie: 2-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Taste tea with Judy Stoof and enjoy a movie

Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library

Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.

Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m. for all ages

Friday, January 31

Early Bird Deadline: for tickets to “A Night 4 Winning,” WL-S Athletic Assn. Reverse Raffle on March 14 from 4:30-11 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds Activity Building. Dinner catered, silent, live auctions. Tickets at wlsaareverseraffle.itemorder.com.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Monday, February 3

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.