PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Lucy is a 7-year-old female domestic long-haired cat, absolutely beautiful with her gold eyes matching her gold fur. Lucy is very gentle and would love to find a home where she can have some attention and a sunny spot to call her own. She likes being petted and gets along with other cats. Lucy has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. Come visit her at the cattery.

PAWS cats will participate in an Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.comKroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Lucy (popular name this week), a 10-year-old Shepherd mix, is at The Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Weighing 38 pounds, Lucy came to us as an owner surrender through no fault of hers. She is very outgoing, spunky and has much life to her. Lucy likes going on walks and loves attention from humans. Lucy is dog-and cat-friendly as well as house-trained. Lucy has been spayed, microchipped, heartworm tested negative, and current on all vaccinations including flea and heart-worm prevention.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Meet Figgy, a 4-month-old kitten brought to us by a Good Samaritan. This lovely lady is small for her age but very spunky! She has been spayed, FeLV/FIV tested negative, vaccinated and wormed. She has also been microchipped and her adoption Fee is $75. Call or stop by for more information or to meet her.

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Ten-year-old Lucy is active, friendly and available for adoption at Champaign County Animal Welfare. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_LeagueDog-1.jpeg Ten-year-old Lucy is active, friendly and available for adoption at Champaign County Animal Welfare. Figgy is a 4-month-old rescued female feline ready to be adopted at Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_LeagueCat.jpeg Figgy is a 4-month-old rescued female feline ready to be adopted at Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Long-haired Lucy, age 7, is a sweet feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg Long-haired Lucy, age 7, is a sweet feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County,

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County,