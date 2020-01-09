Brayden Hupp is WL-S spelling champ

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem held its elementary spelling bee on Tuesday. Eight 4th graders and eight 5th graders were selected to participate after competing in classroom-level competitions in December 2019. Those 16 students, out of around 200, competed in front of their peers and families for 18 rounds.

Fourth grader Brayden Hupp is this year’s champion, spelling “memorial” for the win. Drew Boyer, also fourth grade, is runner-up.

Elementary Principal Aaron Hollar congratulated all 16 students. He said the highlight for him “was watching each and every contestant cheering each other on with a thumbs up or a high five.”

Brayden Hupp goes on to compete in an online vocabulary and spelling test in March against other champions throughout Ohio. This test will determine his eligibility for the state spelling bee this spring.

Pictured are, front row, 4th graders Brayan Gullet, Maddie Hill, Drew Boyer, Josiah Thomas, Ashlyn Taylor, Gussie Keller, Braden Hupp, Ellis Koons, and, back row, 5th graders Xzavior Nichol, Miles Christison, Bayes Lapp, Bryson Jones, Zoe Carter, Savannah Gluckle, Eli Sertell and Thaddeus Kitchen.

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

