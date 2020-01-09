‘Future of Farming’ slated for Jan. 14 at UU

What do local farmers and agricultural professionals have to look forward to in 2020? Find out at the Future of Farming event at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Urbana University’s Student Center. Hear an overview of what soil needs may be from OSU Extension Professional Elizabeth Hawkins. Brian Wiggins, of ADM, will review crop markets and insurance.

Victor Lenkaitis of Nationwide will address risk management. Dr. Scott Shearer of The Ohio State University’s Department of Food, Agriculture, and Biological Engineering will discuss upcoming farm technology and information about hemp farming. Central State’s Dr. Cindy Folck also will provide information.

These professionals will be available at the end of the evening for questions. This will be panel-style, so questions can be directed toward more than one expert if needed.

The event is free of charge and includes dinner. RSVPs can be made by calling the Sellman Insurance Group, 937-653-1360, or visiting the event’s Facebook page.

Submitted by event planners.

