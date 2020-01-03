‘No Shave December’ helps Special Olympics

Amy Johnson of Champaign County Special Olympics accepts a $520 check from Sheriff Matthew Melvin and members of the county Sheriff’s Office who ignored their razors and participated in “No Shave December” to raise funds for local Special Olympics activities. The December fundraiser followed a similar one in November when the sheriff’s office teamed up with Judge Brett Gilbert for “No Shave November” and raised $1,000 for the Cancer Association of Champaign County.

