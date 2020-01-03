PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Chaz is a 2-year-old female cat who came to the shelter as a newborn and lived in a foster home until she was old enough to be on the adoption floor. Chaz has grown into a fun-loving super sweet cat who loves to play and be petted and brushed. She gets along well with other cats and would make a nice addition to just about any home. Chaz is up to date on vaccinations. Come visit her in the Cattery Room at Paws Animal Shelter.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.comKroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet “This,” a 6-month-old Lab mix who weighs 15 pounds. She came to us from a dog pound where she was an unclaimed stray. This is very sweet and enjoys everyone’s company. She is fine with other dogs and we are happy to cat-test her if needed. This may need a little patience with house-breaking. Her New Year’s wish is to find a forever home where she will be loved unconditionally. She’s been spayed, heartworm tested negative, microchipped, dewormed and is current on prevention and vaccinations. If interested in this beautiful little girl, please submit an application, which may be found on our webpage or at our facility.

It’s that time again folks! The CCAWL will be accepting live Christmas trees for our wildlife this winter. Trees can be dropped off during business hours or call 937-834-5236 for pick-up. Please be sure all tinsel and ornaments are removed.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

