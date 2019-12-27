The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Dec. 11 at the Urbana Country Club for the annual Colonial Christmas Luncheon. Twenty-four chapter members were in attendance, as well as five associate members and one guest.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Kim Snyder. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Pat Detwiler and the American’s Creed was led by Kathy Dixon. Dr. Janet Ebert led the group in the singing of the national anthem.

Regent Snyder introduced special guests State Regent Kathy Dixon and Southwest Director Darlene West. Dona Tullis introduced her guest, Sue Maurice.

Chaplain Lana Seeberg offered the blessing for the meal. All then enjoyed a delicious Colonial Christmas Luncheon served on beautifully decorated tables. Following dessert, Southwest District Director Darlene West presented a most informative program on the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead. This homestead is located at Camp Dennison, Ohio and is a preservation project of the Ohio State Society DAR.

President General’s Message: The President General’s message was given by Judy Kathary. President General Denise Doring VanBuren asked that all take a moment during the holiday get-togethers to raise a prayer for the men and women who are defending liberty in far-off places such as Afghanistan, Iran and Syria.

National Defense Report: Margaret Denzer reported on the often-asked question: Who was the first female voter in the United States? The evidence to accurately answer this question is sketchy. It is, however, a fact that on November 5, 1872, Susan B Anthony and 14 or 15 other women tested the interpretation of the 14th Amendment by registering and voting in the presidential election. Anthony was tried in 1873 for illegally voting. While a scattering of woman voted in counties and states before the 19th Amendment was passed, no one can say with certainty who was the first woman to vote once it was passed.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder was excited to name Years of Service Awards honorees: Joyce Brown, 50 years, Susan Fornof-Lippencott, 25 years, Cheryl Walter, 10 years and Irene Ihrig, 10 years. Betty Driever was present to receive her certificate for 65 years of service as was Sharon McCall for 10 years of service. Congratulations to these impressive recipients!

Regent Snyder read thank you notes from State Regent Kathy Dixon, which included appreciation for our chapter donation to the Waldschmidt House.

Members were reminded to be in attendance from 9-11 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, to participate in the Wreaths Across America project. This will take place at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio, which is the largest cemetery in Champaign County.

Regent Snyder reminded members to complete necessary paperwork for annual reports in preparation for the January meeting.

Secretary’s Report: The November minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks presented the treasurer’s report and it was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported the chapter membership is 83 members and 3 prospective members.

The Historian’s Report was given by Dr. Janet Ebert

The Service to American Report was given by Judi Henson.

New Business: It was announced that NSDAR Continental Congress will be held June 23-June 28, 2020 at DAR Headquarters, Washington, D.C. The list of delegates includes Pat Detwiler, Rochiel Foulk, Judi Henson, Kim Snyder, and Dona Tullis. In addition, Megan Snyder will be an alternate and possibly attend as a Page. It was moved by Theisa Dohner and seconded by Lana Seeberg that this slate be accepted. Motion carried.

The Ohio State Conference will be held March 26-March 29, 2020 at the Columbus Marriott Northwest. The list of candidates includes Pat Detwiler, Janet Ebert, Judi Henson, Becky Shultz, Kim Snyder, Rochiel Foulk, and Dona Tullis. Megan Snyder will be listed as a Page and alternate. It was moved by Kathy Detwiler and seconded by Margaret Denzer that this slate be accepted. Motion carried.

Election of a nominating committee was the final item of business. Pat Detwiler, Judi Henson, and Lana Seeburg were nominated. It was moved by Dona Tullis and seconded by Janet Ebert that these members form this committee.

With no further business, the group adjourned at 2 PM. Hostesses for the festive event were Margaret Denzer, Theisa Dohner, and Dona Tullis. Many thanks to Theisa for the seasonal and colorful decorations.

The next meeting will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:00 PM. All members are encouraged to attend and participate in the completion of the Chapter Master Report.

Submitted by Urbana Chapter DAR.

