COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, December 18
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten
Christmas Cookie Decorating: 5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 12
Urbana City School Board’s Curriculum & Technology Committee: CANCELLED
Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. regular meeting, admin offices, 711 Wood St. (originally scheduled for Dec. 17)
Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Thursday, December 19
Christmas Cookie Decorating: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for grades PreK through 12
Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults
Escape the Death Star: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. Participants work together using their knowledge of Star Wars to escape the dreaded Death Star. RSVP by Dec. 16.
Friday, December 20
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Holly Jolly Christmas Caroling and Party: 6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library. Families welcome.
Visit Santa at Santa Land: 5-8 p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square
Family Movie Night – Abominable: doors open at 5:30 p.m.; movie at 6 p.m. Champaign County Library.
Saturday, December 21
Visit Santa at Santa Land: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square
Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, Community Drive
‘Christmas in England during WWII’: 11:30 a.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St. Free lecture, followed by tea and a biscuit, will discuss lives of the British during the war and the arrival of U.S. troops in 1942.
Monday, December 23
Christmas Movie Marathon: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
Imagine Lab-Last Minute Gifts: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.
Friday, December 27
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Monday, December 28
Imagine Lab-Digitize Your Memories Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library, for teens and adults. RSVP to save spot. Need library card and signed waiver to use lab equipment. Those 18 and younger need parent’s signature.
Tuesday, December 31
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Monday, January 6
Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled today and Jan. 20 to be replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting
Wednesday, January 8
Graham Local Schools Board of Education: Organizational meeting at 6 p.m in the high school media center.
Tuesday, January 14
Urbana Township Trustees: 7 p.m. meeting (replaces regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and 10)
Monday, January 20
Urbana Township Trustees: Regular meetings scheduled for Jan. 6 and today replaced by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting