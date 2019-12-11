Nominations sought for Music Educator of the Year

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is accepting nominations for the 2019-2020 Music Educator of the Year award. This award was created by the Education Committee of the SSO to honor an outstanding music educator from Clark, Champaign, Greene, Madison, Miami and Montgomery counties. The purpose of this award is to recognize and honor outstanding music educators who have made significant contributions at the classroom or community level.

The 2019-2020 winner will be honored from the stage of the Clark State Performing Arts Center during the Feb. 22, 2020, concert of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. The winner will receive a plaque, a cash prize and a pair of tickets to the SSO’s entire 2020-2021 season.

Educators from the following fields, grades K through 12, are eligible to be nominated: general music, instrumental music, vocal music, composition, music technology, and private studio instruction.

In 2019, the Music Educator of the Year was Valerie (DeTray) Buckley, teaching with the Northeastern Local School District of Clark County since 2008. Prior to that time, she taught for four years with the Orrville City Schools and one year with the Southeast Local School District of Wayne County. She directs the Chamber Singers, Symphonic Choir, Women’s and Men’s Choir of Kenton Ridge High School and the 7th grade choir and 8th grade choir at Northridge Middle School.

The SSO invites all educators, administrators, parents and students to participate in nominating a worthy recipient for this award. Nomination forms can be found at springfieldsym.org and must be submitted to the SSO office by Jan. 10, 2020. For more info, contact Axl Pons, Education & Operations manager, Springfield Symphony Orchestra at axl@springfieldsym.org or 937-325-8100.

SSO seeks nominations from Clark, Champaign, Greene, Madison, Miami, Montgomery counties

Submitted by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

