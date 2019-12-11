Stella Ann McKinley Durand

Stella Ann McKinley Durand was born Nov. 30, 2019, at 8:46 p.m. weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches at Riverside Hospital to Erin (Bargdill) Durand and Tyler Durand. Maternal grandparents are Debra and George Bargdill of Ostrander. Maternal great-grandparents are Anna and William Sparkman of Ostrander. Paternal grandparents are Jacki and Barry Callicoat of Mechanicsburg and Lisa and Sam Durand of Mechanicsburg. Paternal great-grandfather is David Durand of Somerset, Wisconsin.