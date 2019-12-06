THEN & NOW – John Quincy Adams Ward birthplace

The circa 1935 “Then” photo (#0468) is of the birthplace of John Quincy Adams Ward, 335 College St., Urbana (southwest corner of South High and College streets). He was the grandson of Col. William Ward, founder of Urbana. John Quincy Adams Ward was regarded as the Dean of American Sculpture. His sculpture the “The Indian Hunter” was the first American sculpture to be displayed on a permanent basis in Central Park, New York City.

This house built in the 1820s was later occupied by the following families: C.H. Marvin, C. 1940-1950; Corwin Barnhart, C .1950-1960; Richard Rademacher C. 1960-1980. Phillip and Sarah Kerns are the current residents. Note that the house has a tile roof and front and side porches.

A circa 1948 photo (#1717) shows that the front porch had been removed.

The 2019 “Now” photo is of the same house. Note that the house has an asphalt shingle roof and neither a front nor side porch.

Then – This is a circa 1935 photo of the birthplace of John Quincy Adams Ward, 335 College St., Urbana (southwest corner of South High and College streets). https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_Then.jpg Then – This is a circa 1935 photo of the birthplace of John Quincy Adams Ward, 335 College St., Urbana (southwest corner of South High and College streets). Photos courtesy of the Champaign County Historial Museum Now – This is the same house, 335 College St., in 2019. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_Now.jpg Now – This is the same house, 335 College St., in 2019. Photos courtesy of the Champaign County Historial Museum

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum, a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

