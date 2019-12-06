PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Bayda is a beautiful 2-year-old, black and white, domestic medium-hair cat. She came to the shelter with her two babies in June and they have been adopted. Now it’s Bayda’s turn. She’s in our Teen Room and would much rather be in a home with not so many other cats. Bayda is up to date on vaccinations and has been spayed. Come visit her at Paws Animal Shelter.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Adoption event at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Christmas Kitty Kafe Day at PAWS Animal Shelter on Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. Details to come.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Pear & Roscoe. Pear is a 5- to 6-year-old Great Pyrenees/Poodle mix. She came with her brother, Roscoe, with whom she is very attached. Roscoe is also a 5- to 6-year-old Great Pyrenees/Poodle Mix. These two are dog-friendly and enthusiastically love people. We haven’t cat-tested them, but are happy to do so if desired. They are completely house-trained, up to date on vaccinations, spayed and neutered and microchipped. They also have been heart-worm tested negative and are on prevention for fleas and heart-worms.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Mabel is a 7-month-old domestic short-hair kitten. She has been here since she was 8 weeks old and has been patiently looking for her forever home. Mabel is litter-trained and good with other kittens. The Champaign County Animal Welfare League has a variety of kittens who have been exposed to dogs and are fine with them. They all have been spayed and neutered, microchipped, tested negative for FeLV/FIV, and current on vaccinations and prevention.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

