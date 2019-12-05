UJHS students of month

Five Points House teachers at Urbana Junior High chose Jessica Rooney as a November Student of the Month.
Toll Run House teachers at Urbana Junior High chose Keisha Anderson as a November Student of the Month.
Gutridge House teachers at Urbana Junior High chose Rosie Parthemore as a November Student of the Month.
Mohawk House teachers at Urbana Junior High chose Sam Wilhelm as a November Student of the Month.
