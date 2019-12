Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will host its 3rd annual Cookie Walk on Saturday at the ReStore, 955 N. Main St., Urbana. Starting at 9 a.m., cookie lovers and people buying gifts for cookie lovers can grab an empty box and select from dozens of different kinds of homemade cookies. Each box of cookies will be sold for $20. The event will last as long as the cookies do.

Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.