‘Cardboard city’ raises funds for Caring Kitchen

On Nov. 9 at 9:30 p.m., trucks, trailers and SUVs arrived at Urbana High School packed full of cardboard boxes. This was the beginning of Urbana FFA’s annual cardboard city. The event was open to all Urbana High School students and lasted throughout the night. Students paid $5 to attend the event.

A check is being cut to the Caring Kitchen for $240 for the Urbana Backpack Program. The Backpack program was founded 10 years ago as a non-profit program that packs kid-friendly food donations in backpacks for children in the community to take home. It was founded on the realization that many students didn’t have food in their homes throughout the week. Urbana City Schools, The Caring Kitchen and Sodexo food services partnered and went into the community educating individuals and businesses of the need within the district.

Each year Urbana FFA holds Cardboard City to help raise awareness of homelessness. During Cardboard City students make houses out of boxes and enjoy activities and simple foods planned by the committee. The food included hot dogs, chicken noodle soup and hot chocolate.

By Rachael DuLaney

Rachael DuLaney is the Urbana FFA reporter.

