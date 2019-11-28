Communicating with people with dementia

SPRINGFIELD – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will present an educational program, “Effective Communication and Understanding Behaviors,” on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Clark County Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave. The 6-7:30 p.m. program teaches participants to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and to identify strategies to connect and communicate.

The program is free and open to the public. Call 800-272-3900 to RSVP.

For immediate assistance, the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline is available at 800-272-3900.

Submitted by the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assn.

