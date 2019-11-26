Barrett Cooper Curtis

Seth and Lindsey Curtis, formerly of Champaign County, announce the birth of son Barrett Cooper Curtis, born Nov. 2, 2019, at 6:28 p.m. in Neenah, Wisconsin, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 21 inches. He joins a brother, Maximus Harlow Curtis. Champaign County relatives are maternal grandparents Sheri and Ryan Thomas and Joe and Lisa McKeever; paternal grandparents Joella and Randy Hartman and Chuck and Joretta Swank; maternal great-grandmothers Frances Laughman and Jan McKeever; paternal great-grandmother Ruth Swank; and great-grandfather Danny Hartman.