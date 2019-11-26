COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, November 28

Turkey Trot: Check in for the 5K run or one mile walk begins at 7:30 a.m. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Champaign County YMCA.

Friday, November 29

Holiday Horse Parade: 6:30 p.m., Scioto St. from Patrick Ave. to Monument Square, rounding roundabout and heading back to Patrick Ave.; 5:30 p.m. Christmas tree lighting at Square; Visit Santa after parade at Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Square.

Buckeye Bash: noon indoor tailgate party at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. OSU vs. Michigan. Free admission, concessions available.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Monday, December 2

Christmas at Hogwarts: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. All experience levels welcome. Space is limited. Drop by to secure a spot.

Tuesday, December 3

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Urbana Family Medicine & Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Board will recount Nov. 5 ballots for St. Paris mayor (votes close enough for automatic recount).

Wednesday, December 4

Preschool Storytime: – 10:00 am – St. Paris Public Library – Children 3 years through Kindergarten

Thursday, December 5

Toy Swap – 7 p.m. at Life Net Fellowship, 142 Dellinger Rd., Urbana. Like-new toy donations accepted up until the event, after which they may be exchanged. Adults only, please.

State Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) Town Hall: 6:30-8 p.m., county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. He will speak 10-15 minutes, then take questions.

Friday, December 6

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 5-8 p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

Saturday, December 7

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Holiday in the Village: in St. Paris

Community Christmas Distribution Day: 9-11 a.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Champaign County

Sensory-friendly Santa Visit: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Urbana Hospital’s 2nd floor pediatric rehab unit. Reserve a visit by Dec. 2 by visiting https://bit.ly/2O8JVXT or calling Stacy at 937-484-6388.

Candlelight Tour of Homes: 3-8 p.m. Presale tickets are $10 and are available at the YMCA, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Civista Bank and Peoples Savings Bank. Day of event tickets are $15 and will be available at each tour site. Proceeds benefit Cancer Assn. of Champaign County.

Visit Santa at Santa Land: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. p.m., Oxner’s General Store, southeast quadrant of Monument Square

County Republican Christmas Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. social gathering; 9 a.m. breakfast, Urbana United Methodist Church Hall, 238 N. Main St. Guest speaker is Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy. Cost is $15. RSVP by Dec. 2 to Champaign GOP, P.O. Box 175, Urbana, OH 43078.

Sunday, December 8

No Room at the Inn: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. All funds raised support homeless and Caring Kitchen. Includes display of nativity scenes, angel room, lunch, auction, 2 p.m. Graham HS Choir concert.

Compassionate Friends Annual Candlelight Vigil: 7 p.m. (gather at 6:45 p.m.), gazebo near Mechanicsburg fire station, to honor lost loved ones

Monday, December 9

St. Paris Public Library Board: meeting changed from today to Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at the library

Tuesday, December 10

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gentle Care Health Center, 15 N Main St., Mechanicsburg. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees Retirees: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library meeting room. Topics: health care updates, filling out health reimbursements, changes that may affect pension & cola, election of officers.