Columbia Gas to upgrade lines in Urbana

Columbia Gas of Ohio is starting a gas line replacement project in Urbana. Work will begin in December, affecting about 80 customers.

The work area is roughly bounded by Boyce Street on the north, East Lawn Avenue on the west, Washington Avenue on the south and Fountain Circle on the east.

Columbia Gas contractors will work street by street to install new main lines and service lines to each customer’s home or building.

Gas service will not be impacted until it is time for Columbia Gas to connect the customer to the new gas system at the meter. For most customers, gas service will be interrupted approximately two to four hours. Customers will get advance notice of this service interruption.

If the gas meter is currently inside, it will be moved outside.

Any surface that has to be disturbed will be repaired by Columbia Gas. This includes sidewalks, driveways, lawns and landscaping.

Once this work is complete, customers will have a gas system with state of the art safety features.

The work and clean-up are expected to be completed during spring of 2020.

Columbia Gas of Ohio has invested more than $1.5 billion in communities around the state to replace aging gas lines over the last decade. This is paying off in safety, with leaks reduced by almost 40 percent.

Residents can contact Luka Papalko, external affairs specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio, with questions or concerns at 614-420-1376 or lpapalko@nisource.com.

Visit www.columbiagasohio.com/replacement for more information on the construction process.

This map shows the area where gas lines will be upgraded in Urbana. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/11/web1_MadisonMaps.jpg This map shows the area where gas lines will be upgraded in Urbana. Illustration courtesy of Columbia Gas of Ohio

Submitted story

Submitted by Columbia Gas of Ohio.

