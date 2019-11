MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees asks that those interested in joining the board send letters introducing themselves to mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org or 60 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 by Dec. 10. The board’s regular meeting time is 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the library.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg Public Library.

