COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Tuesday, November 19
West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: regular meeting cancelled. Special meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 14.
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library , for children crawling through 2 years old
Knitting: 2-5 .pm., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Book Talk: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library
Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Board will certify results of the Nov. 5 election.
Wednesday, November 20
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten
Library Art: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Thursday, November 21
Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults
Knitting 101: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Easy slippers. RSVP required to the library.
Friday, November 22
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church; noon-5 p.m.
Saturday, November 23
Clean-up of Rector-Gard Cemetery: 10 a.m., weather permitting — community adult volunteers are invited to join in. Please register with Janet Ebert, 937-653-3440.
Sunday, November 24
Clean-up of Rector-Gard Cemetery: 1 p.m., weather permitting — community adult volunteers are invited to join in. Please register with Janet Ebert, 937-653-3440.
Tuesday, November 26
Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Make, Take, and Bake Cooking Class: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages. Those participating are asked to call 937-663-4349 to register.
Movie Night: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks with lids.
Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages
Thursday, November 28
Turkey Trot: Check in for the 5K run or one mile walk begins at 7:30 a.m. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Champaign County YMCA.
Friday, November 29
Holiday Horse Parade: from east side of Urbana to Monument Square; also tree lighting ceremony and Santa’s arrival in downtown Urbana
Buckeye Bash: noon indoor tailgate party at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. OSU vs. Michigan. Free admission, concessions available.
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Monday, December 2
Christmas at Hogwarts: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Tuesday, December 3
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old
Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Wednesday, December 4
Preschool Storytime: – 10:00 am – St. Paris Public Library – Children 3 years through Kindergarten
Friday, December 6
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Saturday, December 7
Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605
Holiday in the Village: in St. Paris
Community Christmas Distribution Day: 9-11 a.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Champaign County
Sensory-friendly Santa Visit: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Urbana Hospital’s 2nd floor pediatric rehab unit. Reserve a visit by Dec. 2 by visiting https://bit.ly/2O8JVXT or calling Stacy at 937-484-6388.
Sunday, December 8
No Room at the Inn: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. All funds raised support homeless and Caring Kitchen. Includes display of nativity scenes, angel room, lunch, auction, 2 p.m. Graham HS Choir concert.
Monday, December 9
St. Paris Public Library Board: meeting changed from today to Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at the library
Tuesday, December 10
Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old
Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Wednesday, December 11
St. Paris Public Library Board: meeting changed from Dec. 9 to today at 7 p.m. at the library
Preschool Storytime: 10 .am., St. Paris Public Library, for children in kindergarten thru 3 years old
Present Making: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for grades PreK through 12