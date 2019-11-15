COMMUNITY CALENDAR

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Frozen Tea Party: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 4. Those planning to attend are asked to register at 937-663-4349.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Imagine Lab-Photo Tile Sublimation Craft: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Registration required.

Urbana DAR Chapter: 9 a.m. social hour and 10 a.m. program featuring WWII reenactors, VFW/DAV Hall

Fall Arts & Crafts Fair: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56, just east of Mutual. Free admission. Applying vendors can email champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com.

“Last Christmas”: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

Clean-up of Rector-Gard Cemetery: 10 a.m., weather permitting — community adult volunteers are invited to join in. Please register with Janet Ebert, 937-653-3440.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

“Last Christmas”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets and info at GloriaTheatre.org. Tickets also available at door.

Clean-up of Rector-Gard Cemetery: 1 p.m., weather permitting — community adult volunteers are invited to join in. Please register with Janet Ebert, 937-653-3440.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Homeland Security Committee: meets immediately after the 9 a.m. LEPC meeting, county Community Center auditorium, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mercy Health Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, 701 S. Walnut St. For appointment, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. All experience levels welcome. Call or drop in to secure a spot.

“Women in the Military”: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. By Claudia Bartow, in meeting room. Sponsored by Mechanicsburg Woman’s Tourist Club and the library.

West Liberty Lions Club Annual Ham & Turkey Raffle: 7 p.m., West Liberty Fire Dept. Family fun, door prizes, $50 cash raffle prizes, whole hams & turkeys.

Imagine Lab-Maker Monday-Christmas Cricut Candle Holder: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library. Registration required.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: regular meeting cancelled. Special meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library , for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 .pm., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Book Talk: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Board will certify results of the Nov. 5 election.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Library Art: 4 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Knitting 101: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Easy slippers. RSVP required to the library.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church; noon-5 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Clean-up of Rector-Gard Cemetery: 10 a.m., weather permitting — community adult volunteers are invited to join in. Please register with Janet Ebert, 937-653-3440.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Clean-up of Rector-Gard Cemetery: 1 p.m., weather permitting — community adult volunteers are invited to join in. Please register with Janet Ebert, 937-653-3440.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Make, Take, and Bake Cooking Class: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages. Those participating are asked to call 937-663-4349 to register.

Movie Night: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks with lids.

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Turkey Trot: Check in for the 5K run or one mile walk begins at 7:30 a.m. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Champaign County YMCA.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Holiday Horse Parade: from east side of Urbana to Monument Square; also tree lighting ceremony and Santa’s arrival in downtown Urbana

Buckeye Bash: noon indoor tailgate party at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. OSU vs. Michigan. Free admission, concessions available.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.