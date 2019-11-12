Alzheimer’s support group seeks members

Family members caring for their loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease can join a support group that meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at McAuley Center, 906 Scioto St., Urbana.

Caregivers unable to leave their loved ones can take them to the meeting. To schedule respite services during the meeting, call 937-484-6123. Individuals are asked to call in advance to schedule respite.

Rebecca Hall, director of Care and Support, said, “This support group can be extremely beneficial to families coping with how to be a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s disease. The knowledge you gain is invaluable to helping your loved one.”

The Alzheimer’s Association is the premier organization and advocate for families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. The organization has a 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900.

The association provides support groups, education programs, referrals to community organizations, help with enrollment in clinical trials and information that can help people better understand the stages of the disease.

The association also has social workers who can provide individualized education and planning, and an online community resource finder that can help people identify housing options, medical services or community services. For more information, go to www.alz.org/Dayton or www.facebook.com/alzdayton.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association.