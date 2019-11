COMMUNITY CALENDAR

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

St. Paris Public Library Board: 7 p.m. at the library (date change for monthly meeting due to holidays)

GriefShare-Surviving the Holidays: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Green Hills Community Training Room, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, north of West Liberty. For more info: Ken Neighoff at 937-935-0804 or email kneighoff@greenhillscommunity.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older, unless accompanied by an adult. Bring your own snacks and drinks with lids.

Urbana-Champaign Co. PERI.: 1 p.m., County Library meeting room, Scioto St. Topics: open enrollment, health care updates, filling out reimbursement papers, signing up for insurance, changes in OPERS pension plan, election of officers.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Finance Committee of the Mechanicsburg Public Library: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting (no regular meeting on Nov. 19)

Nut sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Urbana Hospital’s emergency department lobby. Hosted by Mercy Health auxiliary to raise funds for Med Assist, helping uninsured/underinsusred with medication costs.

Library Art: 4:30 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginners’ first project is a scarf. Others can make scarf or work on own projects.

Knitting 101: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Easy slippers. RSVP required to the library.

Make Holiday Decor: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults. Make winter-themed mason jar.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or good-condition Legos or money to buy Legos welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Recycled T-Shirt Bags: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library for 3rd grade and up. RSVP by Nov. 11.

Fall Prevention Strategies: 2 p.m., Urbana Place Senior Living, 609 E. Water St. Physical therapist will discuss tips to reduce risk of falls and to improve independence. Refreshments provided.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Nut sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Urbana Hospital’s emergency department lobby. Hosted by Mercy Health auxiliary to raise funds for Med Assist, helping uninsured/underinsusred with medication costs.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Frozen Tea Party: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades PreK through 4. Those planning to attend are asked to register at 937-663-4349.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Imagine Lab-Photo Tile Sublimation Craft: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Registration required.

Urbana DAR Chapter: 9 a.m. social hour and 10 a.m. program featuring WWII reenactors, VFW/DAV Hall

Fall Arts & Crafts Fair: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56, just east of Mutual. Free admission. Applying vendors can email champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Homeland Security Committee: meets immediately after the 9 a.m. LEPC meeting, county Community Center auditorium, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mercy Health Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, 701 S. Walnut St. For appointment, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. All experience levels welcome. Call or drop in to secure a spot.

“Women in the Military”: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. By Claudia Bartow, in meeting room. Sponsored by Mechanicsburg Woman’s Tourist Club and the library.

West Liberty Lions Club Annual Ham & Turkey Raffle: 7 p.m., West Liberty Fire Dept. Family fun, door prizes, $50 cash raffle prizes, whole hams & turkeys.

Imagine Lab-Maker Monday-Christmas Cricut Candle Holder: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library. Registration required.