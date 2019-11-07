COMMUNITY CALENDAR

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Teen Mystery Theatre: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12. Call 937-663-4349 to register.

Bingo: 2-3 p.m., Urbana Place Senior Living, 609 E. Water St. Donating canned goods to Caring Kitchen.

Movie-Last Christmas: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. General admission $7; 12 and under, seniors 60 and older, college students with valid ID, and military $6.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Woodstock Lions Club Fish Fry: 4-6:30 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock

Movie-Last Christmas: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. General admission $7; 12 and under, seniors 60 and older, college students with valid ID, and military $6.

Urbana High School Band Boosters Quarter Auction: 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.), Urbana PK8 building. Money raised goes toward new marching band uniforms. For more info: david.sapp@urbanacityschools.org or 937-653-1422.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Movie-Last Christmas: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. General admission $7; 12 and under, seniors 60 and older, college students with valid ID, and military $6.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting to interview treasurer candidates. Current treasurer is retiring. Will be held in conference room of District Support Center, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36.

Recycled T-Shirt Bags: 6 p.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library, for 3rd grade and up. RSVP by Nov. 7.

Veterans Day Service: 10:45 a.m., Soldiers Mound, Oak Dale Cemetery. Sponsored by veterans groups. Veterans Service Officer Buzzy Moore, UHS Band members will participate. If bad weather: VFW/DAV Hall, 220 E. Court St.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

St. Paris Public Library Board: 7 p.m. at the library (date change for monthly meeting due to holidays)

GriefShare-Surviving the Holidays: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Green Hills Community Training Room, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, north of West Liberty. For more info: Ken Neighoff at 937-935-0804 or email kneighoff@greenhillscommunity.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older, unless accompanied by an adult. Bring your own snacks and drinks with lids.

Urbana-Champaign Co. PERI.: 1 p.m., County Library meeting room, Scioto St. Topics: open enrollment, health care updates, filling out reimbursement papers, signing up for insurance, changes in OPERS pension plan, election of officers.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Finance Committee of the Mechanicsburg Public Library: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting (no regular meeting on Nov. 19)

Nut sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Urbana Hospital’s emergency department lobby. Hosted by Mercy Health auxiliary to raise funds for Med Assist, helping uninsured/underinsusred with medication costs.

Library Art: 4:30 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginners’ first project is a scarf. Others can make scarf or work on own projects.

Knitting 101: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Easy slippers. RSVP required to the library.

Make Holiday Decor: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library for adults. Make winter-themed mason jar.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or good-condition Legos or money to buy Legos welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Recycled T-Shirt Bags: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library for 3rd grade and up. RSVP by Nov. 11.

Fall Prevention Strategies: 2 p.m., Urbana Place Senior Living, 609 E. Water St. Physical therapist will discuss tips to reduce risk of falls and to improve independence. Refreshments provided.