The Urbana High School Band Boosters are hosting their 2nd Annual Quarter Auction on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at the Urbana PK8 building. All of the money raised will go toward new marching band uniforms.

There will be a silent auction, vendors and then the auction. Concessions will be available.

It is free to enter. Paddles are $3 each.

For more information, email david.sapp@urbanacityschools.org or call the high school office at 938-653-1422.