Junior high building ‘spooky’ relationships

As part of the new “House” system at Urbana Junior High, students provided a mini Trick or Treat for kindergartners. Junior high students decorated pumpkins for a contest, handed out treats and danced with kindergartners receiving goodies. The goal of the “House” system is to promote positive relationships between teachers and students and between older students and younger students. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/11/web1_Spooky.jpg As part of the new “House” system at Urbana Junior High, students provided a mini Trick or Treat for kindergartners. Junior high students decorated pumpkins for a contest, handed out treats and danced with kindergartners receiving goodies. The goal of the “House” system is to promote positive relationships between teachers and students and between older students and younger students. Submitted photo