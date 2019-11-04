TRIAD STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Stephanie Harrington is Triad High School’s November Student of the Month. Here are her comments.

Parents: Dawn and Frank Harrington

School activities and awards: Honor Roll 3 years, Art and Science Awards

If I were principal for a day: Chipotle for lunch

Favorite school memory: Growing up and seeing my classmates become the people they are.

People who have been an inspiration to me: Jamie Anderson

Lately I’ve been reading: I haven’t read anything on my own in a while.

My advice to parents: Find a good balance, don’t suffocate your kids but still care and be involved. Also, don’t try to relive your lives through them. Everyone has their own mistakes and victories.

My biggest regret: Being too stubborn to take advice.

Next year I will be: I haven’t got that completely figured out yet.

Submitted by the Triad school district.

