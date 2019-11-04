TRIAD STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Stephanie Harrington is Triad High School’s November Student of the Month. Here are her comments.
Parents: Dawn and Frank Harrington
School activities and awards: Honor Roll 3 years, Art and Science Awards
If I were principal for a day: Chipotle for lunch
Favorite school memory: Growing up and seeing my classmates become the people they are.
People who have been an inspiration to me: Jamie Anderson
Lately I’ve been reading: I haven’t read anything on my own in a while.
My advice to parents: Find a good balance, don’t suffocate your kids but still care and be involved. Also, don’t try to relive your lives through them. Everyone has their own mistakes and victories.
My biggest regret: Being too stubborn to take advice.
Next year I will be: I haven’t got that completely figured out yet.
Submitted by the Triad school district.