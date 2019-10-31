Lego Building Contest winners announced

The Champaign County Arts Council and Champaign County Library congratulated the winners of their “Build a Better World With Art” Lego Building Contest. Winners are listed below:
Age 4 and Under
1st-Josiah Trussel
2nd-Emma Richardson
3rd-Bailey Trussel
Ages 5-6
1st-Logan Bayham
2nd-Vyla Yohey
3rd-Oliver Meginness
Ages 7-8
1st-Lucas Snyder
2nd-Kase McIntosh
3rd-Mikel Ling
Ages 9-11
1st-Jay Miller
2nd-Carter Henderson
3rd-George Slone
Ages 12-14
1st-J D Knopp
2nd-Cooper Brackney
3rd-Aaron Lallo
Adult/Family/Group
1st-Lilly & Kotie Mason
2nd-Levi Duncan
3rd-Myles Blair, Luca & Adele Trowbridge
The Lego exhibit featuring the OhioLug was sponsored by Honda of America Mfg, Inc. and The Grimes Foundation.
Prizes were donated by the Friends of the Library. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
Information from Champaign County Arts Council.