Lego Building Contest winners announced

The Champaign County Arts Council and Champaign County Library congratulated the winners of their “Build a Better World With Art” Lego Building Contest. Winners are listed below:

Age 4 and Under

1st-Josiah Trussel

2nd-Emma Richardson

3rd-Bailey Trussel

Ages 5-6

1st-Logan Bayham

2nd-Vyla Yohey

3rd-Oliver Meginness

Ages 7-8

1st-Lucas Snyder

2nd-Kase McIntosh

3rd-Mikel Ling

Ages 9-11

1st-Jay Miller

2nd-Carter Henderson

3rd-George Slone

Ages 12-14

1st-J D Knopp

2nd-Cooper Brackney

3rd-Aaron Lallo

Adult/Family/Group

1st-Lilly & Kotie Mason

2nd-Levi Duncan

3rd-Myles Blair, Luca & Adele Trowbridge

The Lego exhibit featuring the OhioLug was sponsored by Honda of America Mfg, Inc. and The Grimes Foundation.

Prizes were donated by the Friends of the Library. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Information from Champaign County Arts Council.

Information from Champaign County Arts Council.