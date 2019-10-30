Have you been wondering what’s up with the weather lately? It seems to go from one extreme to the other, cold then hot, wet then dry. It isn’t just your imagination. Research looking at trends has shown that the weather in Ohio is changing. We have experienced the wettest decade on record but we are also seeing more dry spells during the summer as the moisture falls more heavily during the spring and fall.

Have you noticed other anomalies in the temperature or precipitation? Dr. Aaron Wilson, Research Scientist with OSU Extension and the Byrd Polar and Climate Center has done the research and ran the numbers. If you want to learn more, listen to him deliver this fascinating story on the past, present and future climate and weather patterns in Ohio and what it means for the future of our food production and horticulture systems and the environment.

The Master Gardener Volunteers will host Dr. Wilson on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Champaign County Library in Urbana. The event is free to attend and will last about an hour. All are welcome to attend. For questions, please call the Extension Office at 937-484-1526 or email Douridas.9@osu.edu. To learn about future events such as this, visit go.osu.edu/AgEmails to join the email list. Follow us on Facebook at @CCAgNR and @ChampaignCountyMasterGardenerVolunteers.

Hear about Ohio past, present and future weather

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator.

