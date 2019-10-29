SWCD to host Annual Meeting & Election

The Champaign County Soil & Water Conservation District is selling tickets for its 75th Annual Meeting & Election to be held Thursday, Nov. 7, in the auditorium of the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. The election starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and entertainment provided by an ambassador of the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and include a raffle ticket for items donated by local businesses. Children age 12 and younger will be admitted free of charge.

Staff report