WL-S team collecting hats, gloves

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem Big Orange Girls Cross Country team will be collecting hats and gloves for the underserved in the community. From October 28 – November 1, West Liberty-Salem students, faculty, staff and community members are encouraged to donate new or gently used and clean hats and gloves to help keep those in need warm during the cold winter months. The goal this year is to collect 500 warm hats and gloves. Donation boxes will be located outside the school’s main office and cafetorium.

