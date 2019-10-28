Mercy Health offers Halloween safety tips

Halloween should be a fun night for all ages – creative costumes, artful jack-o-lanterns and lots and lots of candy. Keeping little ghosts and goblins safe this Halloween is one important way to keep the fun in trick-or-treating.

“As Halloween approaches, many young people will be dressing up in their favorite costumes and collecting candy. Please talk with your kids about Halloween safety before they set out,” urges Ruth Shade, Emergency Services director of Mercy Health-Springfield. “Children should not trick-or-treat far from home and especially not alone. They should trick-or-treat in groups and stay together.”

“Children are excited on Halloween, which may lead to unsafe actions,” she adds. “Make sure a responsible adult stays with your child while they are out and about.”

Mercy Health has tips for parents to share with their trick-or-treaters so that Halloween can be all about the treats without any nasty tricks.

Costume safety

– Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

– Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

– Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

– When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Walking safety

– Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

– Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

– Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

– Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

– Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart into the street or cross between parked cars

Driver safety tips

– Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

– Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

– Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

– Get rid of any distractions – like your phone – in your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

– Turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Urbana, North Lewisburg, Mechanicsburg and Woodstock have scheduled the tradition for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

In West Liberty, costumed children will be knocking on doors 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

The village of St. Paris held Beggars Night on Sunday, Oct. 27 after a rain postponement on Saturday.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

