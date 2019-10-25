‘Spamilton: An American Parody’ comes to area

SPRINGFIELD – The musical spoof “Spamilton: An American Parody” will be staged at the Clark State Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14.

The parody was created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running “Forbidden Broadway,” and is performed by a versatile cast of seven.

Tickets for the Springfield stop of this North American tour go on sale to the public on Nov. 4. They will be available at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 937-328-3874 and in person at the box office, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

Submitted story

Info from the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

Info from the Clark State Performing Arts Center.