PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Canyon, a 5-year-old Beagle rescued from an Amish puppy mill. He is such a sweet boy and he loves attention. Canyon gets along great with other dogs and he seems to get along with cats. He has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

River, Dove and Felix are siblings from a litter of six abandoned on a country road. They are just as sweet as can be, love to be held, and of course play like kittens love to play. Come and visit them on the Kitten Floor at Paws Animal Shelter.

Upcoming Event: Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Apple Tart is a 1- to 2-year-old Boston Terrier/Bulldog. She came to us from a breeder who no longer had use for her. Apple Tart is very shy, but is starting to trust humans. She isn’t house-broken, but can be taught with a patient owner. Apple Tart, as with all of our puppy-mill dogs, is required to have a home with a fenced-in yard. The CCAWL requires, along with an approved application, a meet and greet if there are other dogs in the home. Apple Tart is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on heart-worm and flea prevention along with all appropriate vaccinations.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

