‘Shop local’ and get free gift wrapping

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is encouraging residents to “shop local and shop small” for the holidays by offering gift wrapping as an incentive.

The Chamber will open its gift-wrapping station Nov. 1 in conjunction with downtown Urbana’s ‘Holiday Open House Preview’ and will continue Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 23. Special hours on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, and will be noon to 6 p.m.

Shoppers who purchase items at a small Champaign County business can take those items to the Chamber office, 127 W. Court St., to be wrapped. The wrapping will be free to those with a receipt form a local business, up to three items per person. People at the wrapping station will check receipts to verify that items are purchased locally.

The wrapping station will be staffed by the Chamber and by volunteers. All who would like to volunteer their time or donate gift wrapping supplies can contact the Chamber at 937-653-5764 or email info@champaignohio.com.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

