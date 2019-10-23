Wallace & Turner open Urbana office

Wallace & Turner Insurance, Springfield, opened a second location at 113 Scioto St. in Urbana this month. The Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the site, the former Sowles Hotel. Assisting with the welcome were, from left, Vicki Deere-Bunnell, Kara Stephens, Emily Dinnen, Chris Johnston, Laura Londergan, Stephanie Geis, Judy Kirkpatrick, Monica Gibson, Lisa Webb, Jason Heims, Myles Trempe, Patrick Field, Wallace & Turner partner, P.J. Miller, Wallace & Miller partner, Zach Vaughn, Gail Bennington, Lisa Miller, Marcia Bailey, Gary Weaver, Bill Bean and Greg Knight.
Submitted photo
Wallace & Turner Insurance, Springfield, opened a second location at 113 Scioto St. in Urbana this month. The new office is in the former Sowles Hotel.
“Wallace & Turner has always had a large customer base in Urbana and it continues to grow, so it was a natural decision to open a second location there,” said partner Patrick Field.
Wallace & Turner has operated in Springfield since 1870, providing personal and commercial coverage, including auto, home, umbrella, business, life & health, and farm and ranch insurance. The agency is a member of Associated Risk Managers International, Keystone Insurers Group, Trusted Choice, Ohio Insurance Agents Association and Independent Insurance Agents Association, both in Ohio and nationally.
Information from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.