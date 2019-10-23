Wallace & Turner open Urbana office

Wallace & Turner Insurance, Springfield, opened a second location at 113 Scioto St. in Urbana this month. The new office is in the former Sowles Hotel.

“Wallace & Turner has always had a large customer base in Urbana and it continues to grow, so it was a natural decision to open a second location there,” said partner Patrick Field.

Wallace & Turner has operated in Springfield since 1870, providing personal and commercial coverage, including auto, home, umbrella, business, life & health, and farm and ranch insurance. The agency is a member of Associated Risk Managers International, Keystone Insurers Group, Trusted Choice, Ohio Insurance Agents Association and Independent Insurance Agents Association, both in Ohio and nationally.

Wallace & Turner Insurance, Springfield, opened a second location at 113 Scioto St. in Urbana this month. The Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the site, the former Sowles Hotel. Assisting with the welcome were, from left, Vicki Deere-Bunnell, Kara Stephens, Emily Dinnen, Chris Johnston, Laura Londergan, Stephanie Geis, Judy Kirkpatrick, Monica Gibson, Lisa Webb, Jason Heims, Myles Trempe, Patrick Field, Wallace & Turner partner, P.J. Miller, Wallace & Miller partner, Zach Vaughn, Gail Bennington, Lisa Miller, Marcia Bailey, Gary Weaver, Bill Bean and Greg Knight.

Staff report

Information from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

