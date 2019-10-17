CONOVER – The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover (Miami County) will host Fall Festival & Bingo on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. The menu includes pulled pork sandwich, 2 sides (scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw or applesauce), cookie and drink. Dinner will be 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner costs $8. Children 12 years old and younger can eat for $4. Carryouts will be available.

Fall Fest schedule

– 6 p.m. – Children’s costume parade and contest

– 6:30 p.m. – Kids’ games & cake walk

– 7 p.m. – Raffle drawing

– 7 p.m. – bingo/20 games/25 cents a board or $1 for 50/50 cash games

For more info, call 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org