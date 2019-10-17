Voters to select village, twp. leaders

Villagers will determine their future mayor and two council members, and township residents will select a fiscal officer and one trustee when they head to the polls on Nov. 5. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
The following candidates were certified by the Champaign County Board of Elections. Names of write-in candidates will not appear on ballots.
– Village of St. Paris Mayor – Brenda Cook (incumbent), Gary Doeden
– Village of St. Paris Council Member – Randy L. Smith, Lynn Miller
– Village of Mechanicsburg Mayor – Gregory Kimball (incumbent), Benjamin E. Layne
– Village of Mechanicsburg Council Member – Charles Foss (incumbent), Lyndsey Murphy (incumbent)
– Village of North Lewisburg Mayor – Cheryl J. Hollingsworth (incumbent), Shawn Feeley
– Village of North Lewisburg Council Member – Gwen Beech (incumbent), John Collier
– Village of Christiansburg Mayor – Delbert Davis, Rebecca Davis
– Village of Christiansburg Council Member – Charles Roberts, Charles Fay (incumbent), Sheila Slone, Robert Erick Hess (write-in candidate), Tony Lee Mitchell (write-in candidate)
– Village of Mutual – no names provided
– Village of Woodstock Mayor – Jackie Hayes (incumbent/write-in candidate)
– Village of Woodstock Council Member – no names provided
Township candidates
– Concord Township Trustee – Pat Wagner (write-in candidate)
– Concord Township Fiscal Officer – Penelope Dunlavy (incumbent)
– Harrison Township Fiscal Officer – Pat Brehm (incumbent), Karen Guthrie
– Harrison Township Trustee – Terry Stapleton Jr. (incumbent)
– Johnson Township Fiscal Officer – Nicolette D. Sarver (incumbent)
– Johnson Township Trustee – Dennis Kauffman (incumbent), Lance Benavides
– Urbana Township Fiscal Officer – Sandi G. Perry
– Urbana Township Trustee – Paul Wright (incumbent)
– Wayne Township Fiscal Officer – Susan Helterbran (incumbent)
– Wayne Township Trustee – Max L. Perry (incumbent)
– Jackson Township Trustee – Herb Luttrell (incumbent)
– Jackson Township Fiscal Officer – Salli Lacy
– Adams Township Trustee – Kevin M. Pence (incumbent)
– Adams Township Fiscal Officer – Mary Jo Kies (incumbent)
– Union Township Trustee – John D. Crain, Ron Williams (incumbent), Terry Rittenhouse
– Union Township Fiscal Officer – Rhonda Wallace (incumbent)
– Salem Township Trustee – Levi Woodruff
– Salem Township Fiscal Officer – Jeanie Crabtree (incumbent)
– Goshen Township Trustee – Charles Steven Cooper (incumbent)
– Goshen Township Fiscal Officer – Chris Foss (incumbent)
– Rush Township Fiscal Officer – Kathy Packman (incumbent)
– Rush Township Trustee – Cinda K. Bailey (incumbent)
– Mad River Township Fiscal Officer – Richard Ford (incumbent)
– Mad River Township Trustee – Dale Goddard (incumbent)