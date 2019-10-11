UU hosts Nonviolent Communication class

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host a free six-week Nonviolent Communication (NVC) class beginning Monday, Oct. 14. The classes are sponsored by the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund and are open to all UU students, faculty, staff, alumni, high school students and community members. The classes will be held on Mondays, Oct. 14-Nov. 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Moore Conference Room, located on the lower level of the UU Student Center.

NVC fosters cooperation and collaboration in relationships at home, at work and in the community. It is a transformative approach to living developed by Marshall B. Rosenberg and supported internationally by The Center for Nonviolent Communication, www.cnvc.org.

This is the fifth offering of this free 6-Week Nonviolent Communication class sponsored by the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund and taught by NVC trainer Diane Diller. The funds raised during the Alicia Titus Memorial Run for Peace and donations throughout the year allow us to keep our daughter’s memory and spirit alive by providing programs and events for the university and community that promote and support a culture of peace. Alicia longed for a world in which people would learn to get along with one another, and one of the first places we believe we must start is through educating ourselves and our young children on how to communicate in a nonviolent and compassionate way.

Diller is a certified Nonviolent Communication©/NVC trainer and Dialogue Facilitator. She offers classes, workshops, practice groups, and individual sessions throughout the Miami Valley.

She has a B.A. in Sociology and has been learning and practicing NVC since 2004, teaching since 2009. She finds great joy in helping people recognize their common humanity, grow in compassion for themselves and others, and build practical skills for resolving conflicts peacefully— even happily!

“I believe it is critical for the well-being of all life that we’re able to have difficult conversations despite our differences, build trust and understanding between us, and collaborate in finding solutions to the challenges we face that work for everyone,” she said.

Collectively, The Titus Peace Fund is concerned about our children, our youth and the environment in which they live, and how they communicate with one another. The Fund believes that NVC is a tool that can help reach children at home, in the classroom and on the street. When society treats each other in a respectful compassionate way, it helps gives people a sense of being understood and heard, which allows for open dialogue and healing.

To register please call Stephani Islam at Urbana University, 937-772-9292 or by email at stephani.islam@urbana.edu or by contacting Diane Diller at 937-824-0421 or dianediller@gmail.com, or by visiting www.communicatewithcompassion.com

By Bev Titus

Submitted by the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund.

Submitted by the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund.