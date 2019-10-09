Annual dinner dance honors veterans

Tickets are now available for the Champaign County Arts Council’s Veterans Day Dinner Dance to be held at the VFW hall on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The event, which will celebrate veterans and the musical performers who entertained them, is presented with the support of the Champaign County Memorial Foundation.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale at the Arts Council office, 119 Miami St., Main Graphics, and The Medicine Shoppe, Urbana. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone with a credit card.

The VFW is located at 220 E. Court St., Urbana. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music and dancing will be 6-9 p.m.

The versatile 10-piece Bob Gray Orchestra will play a variety of music including ‘40s style “Big Band Swing.” The band has been in existence since 1973, and its top-caliber musicians also perform in other musical organizations, including The Dayton Philharmonic and the Springfield Symphony.

Veterans are welcome to attend in uniform.

The diamond sponsor of this event is The Champaign County Memorial Foundation.

The gold sponsor of this event is Bundy Baking Solutions.

Silver sponsors are Rosewood Machine & Tool, Skelley Lumber, KTH, and Security National Bank.

Bronze sponsors include Willman Furniture, St. Paris Pharmacy, Edward Jones Investments, First Central National Bank, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, and Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital.

This program is also sponsored by a grant from The Ohio Arts Council, which uses state tax dollars to fund programs such as this to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, contact the Champaign County Arts Council at 937-653-7557. Office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Submitted by the Champaign County Arts Council.

