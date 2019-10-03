WL-S athletes attend leadership conference

West Liberty-Salem student athletes and Athletic Director Jake Vitt attended the OHSAA 2019 Student Athlete Leadership Conference at The Ohio State University on Tuesday. Student athletes in grades 9-11 from 800 member schools were selected to attend based on their potential for leadership roles at school. This year the theme was respect. Students attended breakout sessions with guest speakers who discussed how they can make an impact on their communities. WL-S attendees were, from left, Emily Hollar, Gabby Williams, Selena Weaver, Maddie Bahan, Hannah Riblet, Aleah Reed, Owen Johnson, Hallie Smith, Isaac Reames, Dylan Lauck, Clayton Fissel and Garrett Payer.

