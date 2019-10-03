COMMUNITY CALENDAR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Balloon Fest: 4-9 p.m., Grimes Airport, North Main Street, Urbana. Cost is $2 for teens and adults; $1 for ages 6-12; free for younger children.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, Fridays through Oct. 11

Friends of the Library Book Fair: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Champaign County Library

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Abominable: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Friends of the Library Book Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Champaign County Library

Abominable: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Imagine Lab Demo-3D Printing: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

Oktoberfest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., crafts, food and more on grounds of the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Avenue, Urbana. Admission is $3 (children under 10 free with paid adult)

Abominable: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Space limited. Call or drop by to secure spot.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

PBS series Country Music: 7 p.m., Champaign County Library. View a 45-minute glimpse into all 8 episodes of the Ken Burns documentary. There will be door prizes and refreshments.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Grimes Retirees Gathering: for retirees of Grimes/Honeywell – 11:30 a.m., Flying Lab Museum, Grimes Airport. Bring favorite dish to this potluck event at which retirees can share memories and browse through old issues of Grimes Times.

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Preschool Storytime: – 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donated nutritional snacks appreciated.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Library Art: 4:30 p.m., Egg Shell Mosaics, St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library. All ages. Free. No need to register. Bring one 5 ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginners make scarf. Others can make scarf or do own projects.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or good-condition Legos and money to buy Legos appreciated. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 11 a.m-5 p.m., Urbana University, 579 College Way

Fashions to a Tea: county fairgrounds. 5 p.m. silent auction/social hour/wine; 6:15 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. program. $20 tickets at Eventbrite.com (“Fashions to a Tea 2019”). Masquerade theme. Costumes optional. Masks available to purchase.

Knitting 101: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Make decorative pumpkin. Register by Oct. 7.

Children’s Books Fundraiser: 5:30-9 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farms, 4440 Prairie Road, south of Urbana. Women invited to Power of the Purse to raise funds to furnish local kids with books. United Way program. $45 at door; pre-event cost is $40 by calling 937-324-5551 or at www.uwccmc.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $6 for adults, $5 for students 6 and older, free for kids under age 6, $1 discount for members. Reservations recommended: 937-484-3744.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Brugh’s Auto & Tire Inc., 301 S. Main St., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.