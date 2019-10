Urbana artist C.R. Houghton has entered an oil on linen work titled “Whirlaway” in the 2019 Biennial Juried Exhibition to be held in the Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery in Columbus Nov. 7, 2019-Jan. 10, 2020.

Urbana artist C.R. Houghton has entered an oil on linen work titled "Whirlaway" in the 2019 Biennial Juried Exhibition to be held in the Ohio Arts Council's Riffe Gallery in Columbus Nov. 7, 2019-Jan. 10, 2020.