Triad High School’s October Student of the Month is Dylan Hollar. Here are his comments.

Parents: Eric and Julie

School Activities and Awards: Football and All Year Honor Roll

If I were principal for a day: I would have free Wifi

Favorite school memory: Mr. Mutters lighting my table on fire.

People who have been an inspiration to me: Samuel Thomas Stokes

Lately, I’ve been reading: FCSD

My advice to parents: None

My biggest regret: None

Next year I will be: One year closer to graduation.