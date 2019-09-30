22nd ‘Fashions to a Tea’ is October 10

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County and Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital will co-host the 22nd annual Fashions to a Tea on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the 4-H Activities Building at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

This year’s theme is “Masquerade: Ever Wonder Who’s Behind the Mask?” While there is no dress code, guests can dress in masquerade ball attire, and masks will be available for purchase at the event. Casual evening wear is also welcome.

This year’s models are Carol Byers White, Tami McGuire, Kay Sine, Jordan Hux, Dr. Sharon Heisler, Jan Blanton, Holly Suchland. Heather Smith, CeCe Greene and Julie Hablitzel.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for a silent auction, social hour and wine. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by a fashion show featuring local breast cancer survivors and an address by Karen Wonders, Ph.D., the founder and director of Maple Tree Cancer Alliance®. She became interested in cancer exercise rehabilitation in 2003 and is a certified cancer exercise specialist. She is a professor of exercise science at Wright State University and director of the sports science program.

Fashions to a Tea is intended to educate, empower, encourage and embrace people at risk for breast cancer.

Tickets are $20 and include reserved seating, dinner, wine, fashion show and access to the silent auction. Proceeds support services to breast cancer patients in need in Champaign County. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com (search “Fashions to a Tea 2019”).

Supports local breast cancer survivors, patients