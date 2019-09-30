Urbana man in serious condition following crash

Robert Heitman, 59, of Urbana, was listed in serious condition, but stable, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, as of Monday, following a Saturday crash that led to an hour-long chase of Terry Baker, 59, of Willowwood Circle, Urbana, who fled from the scene on foot.

Canine units from the Mechanicsburg Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and a Highway Patrol helicopter were used to search for Baker after his Toyota minivan allegedly rear-ended the Jeep Cherokee driven by Heitman in the 500 block of West County Line Road about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. After being struck, Heitman’s vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Baker was found in woods near railroad tracks, according to the Springfield Post of the Highway Patrol, which reports he was intoxicated and charges are pending.

CareFlight flew Heitman to Miami Valley Hospital. Both vehicles were disabled. The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Terry Baker, 59, a resident of Ludlow Road and the owner of Cycle Works in Urbana, called the Daily Citizen to say he is not the Terry Baker involved in the crash, but that customers and others are confusing him with the alleged perpetrator.