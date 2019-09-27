Oktoberfest to be held Oct. 6

More than 70 artists, crafters, performers, organizations and food vendors have reserved space for the Champaign County Historical Society’s 47th annual Oktoberfest set for Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum grounds, 809 East Lawn Ave. in Urbana. Admission is $3 per person, children aged 10 and under are admitted free if accompanied by a paying adult. Parking is free in the city lot adjacent to the museum grounds. There is no rain date.

The society’s first Oktoberfest nearly a half-century ago was a small craft fair and fundraiser featuring the products, processes and pastimes of early Champaign County. German immigrants were the largest number of foreign-born settlers of Ohio and Champaign County and Oktoberfest 2019 acknowledges this German heritage.

An expanded food court will feature bratwurst and sauerkraut served by the Urbana American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Mom Andrasik’s Cabbage Rolls, Gold Medal Oktoberfest beer, Blake’s Handcrafted Cider, and Bud Light.

Other food vendors reserving space are Marshall’s Kettle Corn, Freyhof Funnel Cakes, K Family Catering, Fruit Bucket Smoothies, Big Willie’s Barbecue, Daniel Trout’s food truck and the Urbana Soroptimist Club with homemade baked goods.

The Urbana High School Band will march from the campus for a grand entrance into the Oktoberfest grounds where they will concertize. Festivities will also be accompanied by the traditional merry-go-round music of Mary Pollock’s 1914 Wurlitzer 125 Band Organ.

Only handmade or homegrown

The Historical Society’s Oktoberfest is unique in that it holds to the original stipulation that everything offered for sale must be handmade or homegrown by the exhibitor. No imported or mass-produced goods are accepted.

Consequently, patrons can browse and buy from original fine and functional arts, hand-made seasonal and holiday decorations, home and garden accessories, pottery, wood, glass, paper and fabric crafts, knitted, sewn and crocheted items and original designs in pet wear, handbags, totes and jewelry.

Gardeners offer home-grown produce, pumpkins, gourds, decorative corn, fall arrangements, wreaths, hypertufa pots and succulents. There will also be re-purposed furniture, scented oils, handmade soaps and herbal teas.

Youngsters can shop from displays of toys, dolls and doll clothes, games and books. Face painting and other youth activities will be offered by the Champaign County Library.

Several artisans will demonstrate their specialties: Susan Millice of Cable will bring a pen of her alpaca sheep, a luxury yarn on the hoof, and display raw fleece and spun yarn. Crocheted alpaca wool accessories will be for sale.

Jane Stimmel of Woodstock will show her expertise in chair caning using natural cane. Patrons can watch Urbana blacksmith Don Richardson, longtime Oktoberfest participant, hammer out products from iron at his mobile forge.

Project and membership literature will be available at the Champaign County Preservation Alliance booth, free spinal screenings can be had from the Urbana Sertell Chiropractic Clinic and the Champaign Quilters Guild will offer handmade quilts.

The Historical Society and Museum are supported entirely by membership fees, donations and proceeds from two fundraisers – a Spring Antiques Fair and Oktoberfest. The museum will be open during the event, and is open regularly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Entertainment at the Champaign County Historical Society’s Oktoberfest on Oct. 6 will include a strolling German-style band. From left are Dan Walter, Dave Martin and Bob Day, Karen Hayden, David Sapp. Jeff Buehl will replace Bob Day on trumpet this year. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_GermanBand.jpg Entertainment at the Champaign County Historical Society’s Oktoberfest on Oct. 6 will include a strolling German-style band. From left are Dan Walter, Dave Martin and Bob Day, Karen Hayden, David Sapp. Jeff Buehl will replace Bob Day on trumpet this year. Photo courtesy of Daniel Walter, president of the Champaign County Historical Society